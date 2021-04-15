Following are the news highlights from the Western Region at 1730 HRS
Following are the news highlights from the Western Region at 1730 HRS.BOM10 MH-VIRUS-CM-LD CENTRE Active COVID-19 caseload in Maha to double in 15 days Thackeray Mumbai Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to the Centre, saying the number of active caseload of COVID-19 in the state is expected to double in the next 15 days.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:49 IST
Following are the news highlights from the Western Region at 1730 HRS.
BOM10 MH-VIRUS-CM-LD CENTRE Active COVID-19 caseload in Maha to double in 15 days: Thackeray Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to the Centre, saying the number of active caseload of COVID-19 in the state is expected to double in the next 15 days. BOM9 MH-VIRUS-REMDESIVIR-TOPE Allow domestic use of Remdesivir not exported: Tope to Centre Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said they have requested the Centre to allow the Remdesivir stock, which has not been exported after a ban on it, to be distributed in the domestic market to bridge the gap in its demand and supply.
BOM7 MP-VIRUS-REMDESIVIR MP govt to rush Remdesivir to various districts by aircraft Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday roped in its aircraft to rush Remdesivir injections from Indore to various other districts in the state for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, an official said.
BOM4 GJ-PAK NATIONALS-LD DRUG Eight Pak nationals held with drugs worth Rs 150 crore off Guj coast Ahmedabad: Eight Pakistani nationals on board a boat were apprehended with heroin worth around Rs 150 crore off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea early Thursday morning, the state ATS said. BOM11 MH-VIRUS-GADKARI Long-term arrangements needed to fight COVID-19, says Gadkari Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday stressed on making long-term arrangements for fighting COVID-19 and dubbed the pandemic situation as very serious.
BOM6 MH-PAWAR-DISCHARGE Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital after gall bladder surgery Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who underwent a gall bladder surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here three days back, was discharged from the facility on Thursday, party spokesperson Nawab Malik said.
BOM5 MH-VIRUS-JASLOK Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital to be fully dedicated COVID-19 facility Mumbai: The Mumbai civic body has decided to convert the Jaslok Hospital here into a dedicated facility only for COVID-19 patients in the wake of a huge spike in cases of the viral infection in the city.
BOM2 GA-VIRUS-BOARD EXAMS Not yet thought of cancelling Goa board exams: Sawant Panaj: The Goa government has not yet thought of cancelling the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12 in the wake of the COVID-19 surge, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.
BOM1 MH-DRUG CASE-COUPLE Mumbai couple convicted in drug case in Qatar returns home Mumbai: Mumbai-based couple Oniba and Sharique Qureshi, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail in a drug case in Qatar in 2019, returned to the city on Thursday with their minor daughter.
BES8 MH-VIRUS-CURBS-NAGRALE Mumbai police chief reviews implementation of COVID-19 curbs Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Thursday took stock of the implementation of restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government as part of its 'Break the Chain' COVID-19 action plan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians can do an encore
IPL 2021: Defending champs Mumbai Indians' settled core gives team indispensable look (Analysis)
IPL: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians eye encore but some spin worries in way
Amid Sachin Vaze's arrest, Milind Kathe appointed as Mumbai Police's CIU chief
Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.