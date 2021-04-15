Following are the news highlights from the Western Region at 1730 HRS.

BOM10 MH-VIRUS-CM-LD CENTRE Active COVID-19 caseload in Maha to double in 15 days: Thackeray Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to the Centre, saying the number of active caseload of COVID-19 in the state is expected to double in the next 15 days. BOM9 MH-VIRUS-REMDESIVIR-TOPE Allow domestic use of Remdesivir not exported: Tope to Centre Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said they have requested the Centre to allow the Remdesivir stock, which has not been exported after a ban on it, to be distributed in the domestic market to bridge the gap in its demand and supply.

BOM7 MP-VIRUS-REMDESIVIR MP govt to rush Remdesivir to various districts by aircraft Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday roped in its aircraft to rush Remdesivir injections from Indore to various other districts in the state for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, an official said.

BOM4 GJ-PAK NATIONALS-LD DRUG Eight Pak nationals held with drugs worth Rs 150 crore off Guj coast Ahmedabad: Eight Pakistani nationals on board a boat were apprehended with heroin worth around Rs 150 crore off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea early Thursday morning, the state ATS said. BOM11 MH-VIRUS-GADKARI Long-term arrangements needed to fight COVID-19, says Gadkari Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday stressed on making long-term arrangements for fighting COVID-19 and dubbed the pandemic situation as very serious.

BOM6 MH-PAWAR-DISCHARGE Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital after gall bladder surgery Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who underwent a gall bladder surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here three days back, was discharged from the facility on Thursday, party spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

BOM5 MH-VIRUS-JASLOK Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital to be fully dedicated COVID-19 facility Mumbai: The Mumbai civic body has decided to convert the Jaslok Hospital here into a dedicated facility only for COVID-19 patients in the wake of a huge spike in cases of the viral infection in the city.

BOM2 GA-VIRUS-BOARD EXAMS Not yet thought of cancelling Goa board exams: Sawant Panaj: The Goa government has not yet thought of cancelling the state board exams of Classes 10 and 12 in the wake of the COVID-19 surge, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

BOM1 MH-DRUG CASE-COUPLE Mumbai couple convicted in drug case in Qatar returns home Mumbai: Mumbai-based couple Oniba and Sharique Qureshi, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail in a drug case in Qatar in 2019, returned to the city on Thursday with their minor daughter.

BES8 MH-VIRUS-CURBS-NAGRALE Mumbai police chief reviews implementation of COVID-19 curbs Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Thursday took stock of the implementation of restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government as part of its 'Break the Chain' COVID-19 action plan.

