Maha: Man booked for attempting to kill wife over petty dispute

The Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against a 53-year-old school teacher for allegedly attempting to kill his wife over a domestic dispute, an official said on Thursday. According to the police, Mukund Deshmukh allegedly attacked his wife Poornima (47) with a hammer, leaving her critically wounded at their home in Panvel in the intervening night of April 11 and 12. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where her condition remains critical, while the accused fled the scene following the attack, the official said.

The couple used to quarrel frequently over petty issues and the accused had allegedly attacked the victim in a fit of anger, he said. The Khandeshwar police have registered an offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and no arrest has been made so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)