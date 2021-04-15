Left Menu

Denmark charges 3 Iranian separatists with promoting terror

The three, who were arrested in February 2020 in Ringsted, 60 kilometers 40 miles southwest of Copenhagen, also were charged with illegal intelligence activity.If found guilty, the men who were not named according to Danish rules, face up to 12 years in jail, chief prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said in a statement.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:17 IST
Denmark charges 3 Iranian separatists with promoting terror

Three members of an Iranian separatist group, the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, were charged Thursday with financing and promoting terror in Iran with an unnamed Saudi intelligence service. The three, who were arrested in February 2020 in Ringsted, 60 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Copenhagen, also were charged with illegal intelligence activity.

If found guilty, the men who were not named according to Danish rules, face up to 12 years in jail, chief prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said in a statement. “This is a very serious case where persons in Denmark have carried out illegal intelligence activities and financed and promoted terrorism from Denmark in other countries,” Nilas said. “Of course, this should not take place on Danish soil, and therefore I am satisfied that we can now bring charges in the case.” The arrests of the three members of the London-based group were linked to a case in the Netherlands where police had arrested a 40-year-old man. Dutch police said that part of the ASMLA movement has an armed wing that carries out attacks in Iran, mainly against the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, as well as oil and gas fields.

The arrests in Denmark are also are linked to a 2018 police operation over an alleged Iranian plot to kill one or more opponents of the Iranian government. The operation briefly cut off the island on which Copenhagen sits from the rest of Denmark.

Tehran has accused ASMLA for an attack on a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz in Sept. 2018, that left at least 25 people dead. The group has condemned the violence and said it was not involved.

Nilas said Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service started an investigation into the case involving the three men in November 2018.

They will face trial in Denmark, starting April 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine parliament approves draft bill to jail officials for false asset declarations

Ukrainian lawmakers approved draft legislation at the first reading on Thursday to impose jail sentences on officials who make false asset declarations.The legislation, which needs to be voted on a second time to come into force, is a requi...

Denmark looking to share its unwanted AstraZeneca vaccines-WHO

Denmark is examining options for sharing AstraZenecas vaccines with poorer nations after it halted use of the shots over concerns about rare blood clots, the World Health Organizations Europe head said on Thursday.Denmark this week became t...

HC rejects Manipur BJP leader's election as MLA

The High Court of Manipur on Thursday declared the election of BJP leaders Okram Henry Singh as a member of the state assembly as null and void for submitting an incomplete affidavit during the submission of nomination paper before the poll...

COVID-19: RT-PCR test mandatory in Karnataka for people returning from Kumbh Mela

Karnataka government on Thursday mandated an immediate RT-PCR test for those returning from ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Persons returning to Karnataka after taking part in the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should get their RT-PCR test done imm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021