Blinken says U.S. never intended to keep troops in Afghanistan permanently

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:35 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said on a visit to Kabul that the United States never intended to maintain a permanent military presence in Afghanistan and the time had come to withdraw.

Speaking at a televised news conference at the U.S. embassy, Blinken also said the United States will "intensify" its diplomacy on Afghanistan and will continue its humanitarian support and advocacy for the rights of women and girls.

