Derek Chauvin waives right to testify at murder trial for George Floyd arrest

Derek Chauvin waives right to testify at murder trial for George Floyd arrestReuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:05 IST
Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin waived his right to testify to the jury at his murder trial for the deadly arrest last May of George Floyd.
The defense also told Henneping County District Judge Peter Cahill it would call no more witnesses after two days of testimony, and prosecutors from the Minnesota attorney general's office said they would call at least one rebuttal witness.
