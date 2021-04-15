Left Menu

HC seeks MP govt's reply on COVID-19 situation amid second wave

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:07 IST
HC seeks MP govt's reply on COVID-19 situation amid second wave
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday sought a reply from the state government on various issues it has to deal with amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Atul Sreedharan sought a reply from the state government on the matter after hearing the amicus curiae and other counsels in the bunch of petitions related to various issues of the pandemic.

The pleas, including a suo motu petition registered by the High Court, were listed for urgent hearing due to the situation arising amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amicus Curiae senior advocate Naman Nagrath said.

The court needs to issue fresh orders on various matters such as availability of oxygen and medicine, overcharging by the private hospitals and restoration of special COVID-19 centres, he said.

The court had passed various orders to deal with the situation in the first wave of pandemic, but now the same need to be revisited, he said.

During the hearing, an issue of administrative officers not permitting supply of a requisite drug to patients even when prescribed by doctors was also discussed, Nagrath said.

The court sought clarification from the government counsel as to who decides which drug patients need to be given, whether it is the doctor or administrative officer, he said.

To this, managing director of the National Health Mission Chhavi Bharadwaj said if a doctor prescribes any drug to a patient the administrative officers cannot refuse the supply of the same to the patient or the hospital, he said.

The letter petition of Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha on issues such as giving separate treatment to critical COVID-19 patients, asymptomatic and mildly-affected patients, among other matters was clubbed with the petitions for hearing.

The court has listed the petitions for orders on April 19, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Industry for extending weekend restrictions to national capital region

The industry on Thursday suggested extending the weekend restrictions to the national capital region in consultations with state governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as it will have a larger effect on containing Covid-19 spread.It also ...

Macron admires Notre-Dame restoration from cathedral's fire-damaged rooftop

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday applauded the painstaking work to restore Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after a fire destroyed the cathedrals centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through the vaults below.In the hours after...

Mathura police unearths illegal gun-making factory

The Mathura police on Thursday said it has unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit in the district and arrested two persons running it.City Superintendent of Police Martandey Prakash Singh said besides arresting two youths, Akasah and ...

'PM Johnson's India visit to finalise 'Roadmap 2030' for re-energised India-UK ties'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India from April 25 and is set to agree on a Roadmap 2030 for re-energised India-UK relations in areas like trade, investment, defence and security cooperation, healthcare and climate action, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021