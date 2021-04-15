Ukraine's Zelenskiy to hold talks with Merkel, Macron about Russia standoff

The leaders of Ukraine, France and Germany will hold three-way talks on Friday about Ukraine's standoff with Russia over the conflict in the eastern Donbass region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video released to media on Thursday.

Zelenskiy will travel to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and they will speak to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a video conference, he said. He also thanked Turkey for its support and said Ukrainian tourists should visit Turkey after Russia restricted travel there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)