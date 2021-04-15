Left Menu

U.S. Senate committee backs Biden nominee Power to lead USAID

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:11 IST
The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed on Thursday by unanimous voice vote President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, clearing the way for her consideration by the full Senate. Power, 50, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, described foreign aid as an essential tool in counteracting China at her calm confirmation hearing before the committee last month.

A date for Power's confirmation vote in the 100-member Senate has not been announced.

