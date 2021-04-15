Low-to-medium risk of Russian invasion of Ukraine in next few weeks- US general

The head of U.S. forces in Europe said on Thursday that there was a low to medium risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the next few weeks.

Asked by a lawmaker about the chances of an invasion in that timeframe, General Tod Wolters said: "Low to medium".

Wolters said the chances of an invasion beyond the next few weeks would depend on a number of factors but, based on the current trajectory and disposition of Russian forces, that likelihood would start to wane.

