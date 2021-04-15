Left Menu

Three held in Indore for selling Remdesivir in black market

A medical shop owner and two others were arrested on Thursday by the Madhya Pradesh polices Special Task Force STF for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, an official said.The arrested persons were identified as Rajesh Patidar, Gyaneshwar Baraskar and Anurag Singh Sisodia, STF Indore units Superintendent of Police SP Manish Khatri said.They were arrested based on a tip-off.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-04-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 23:45 IST
Three held in Indore for selling Remdesivir in black market

A medical shop owner and two others were arrested on Thursday by the Madhya Pradesh police's Special Task Force (STF) for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, an official said.

The arrested persons were identified as Rajesh Patidar, Gyaneshwar Baraskar and Anurag Singh Sisodia, STF Indore unit's Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Khatri said.

''They were arrested based on a tip-off. The STF sleuths recovered 12 vials of injections of two different brands from them. It was printed on the packet of these vials that they are meant 'for export only','' he said.

The maximum sale price was not printed on them, but they were trying to sell each injection at Rs 20,000, the SP said.

While Sisodia runs a medical store, Patidar is a medical representative by profession, he added. After the initial probe, it came to light that the accused have sold these injections in neighbouring Dhar also. Khatri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli army: Rocket from Gaza hits south Israel

The Israeli military says a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip Thursday evening landed in south of the country, breaking weeks of relative cross-border calm.There were no reports of damage or casualties. Sirens warning of incoming rockets...

Basketball-Jordan to be Bryant's presenter at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Michael Jordan will be Kobe Bryants presenter when the Los Angeles Lakers great is inducted posthumously into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter c...

BBC coverage of Philip's death draws record complaints

The BBCs coverage of the death of Prince Philip has drawn almost 110,000 complaints from the public, making it the most complained-about piece of television programming ever in the UK.The broadcaster cleared its normal schedules across two ...

Libyan leader meets top Russian officials, speaks with Putin

The head of Libyas interim government has met in Moscow with Russias prime minister and security council head, and spoke by telephone with President Vladimir Putin.The Kremlin said Putin told Libyan premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Thursdays ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021