Ukraine's Zelenskiy wants more support from Europe against Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to Europe for more support in his country's standoff with Russia, including letting it into NATO. Speaking to Le Figaro newspaper ahead of his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday, Zelenskiy said: "If the EU and Emmanuel Macron consider us as a true member of the European family, they must act accordingly."

He said that France, Germany and the European Union had already helped Ukraine a lot, notably with sanctions against Russia. "The discussion must also take place on security issues. The security of Europe depends on that of Ukraine...We cannot indefinitely remain in the waiting room of the EU or of NATO," Zelenskiy said.

The leaders of Ukraine, France and Germany will hold three-way talks on Friday about the conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, Zelenskiy said in a video released to media earlier on Thursday. Ukraine and Russia have traded blame over a rise in violence in the region, where Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-backed forces in a conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

