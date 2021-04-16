Left Menu

Mumbai: Man arrested for refusing to wear mask, misbehaving with traffic cops

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly refusing to wear a mask, verbally abusing and misbehaving with the city's traffic police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 12:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly refusing to wear a mask, verbally abusing and misbehaving with the city's traffic police. As per the Mumbai Police, the incident took place in the Mulund area of Mumbai at around 11.30 am.

A shopkeeper, Jatin Premji, has been accused of a verbal spat with two officers of Mumbai's traffic police. On the basis of the statements of the latter, an FIR was registered by the Mumbai Police.

According to the police, the two constables were on duty at the RRT road to take action against vehicles parked in the 'no-parking zone.' Jatin's two wheeler was also parked in the no parking zone. When the officers fined Jatin, he allegedly started misbehaving with them, leading to a heated argument between the accused and the police personnel.

The accused also refused to wear a mask. The whole scenario has also been recorded by eth police personnel. The accused tried to flee after the spat. However, he was apprehended and arrested by the Mumbai Police, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

