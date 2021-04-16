Thailand to close schools, bars after surge in COVID-19 cases

Thailand will close schools, bars, and massage parlors, as well as ban alcohol sales in restaurants, for at least two weeks starting from Sunday after a jump in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said.

Activities involving more than 50 people will also be prohibited, Thailand's coronavirus taskforce spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said, adding that 18 provinces including Bangkok had been labelled as red zones with the rest of the country categorized as orange zones.

