Left Menu

Lay down SOPs before holding Sr Div Boys Football League: HC to soccer association

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:00 IST
Lay down SOPs before holding Sr Div Boys Football League: HC to soccer association

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) that prior to holding the Senior Division Boys' Football League it shall decide the standard operating procedure (SOP), including with regard to creation of bio bubbles, to be followed during the event.

The direction by Justice Prathiba M Singh came after DSA informed it that a meeting was held on April 13 when it was decided to suspend the league for the time being.

DSA also told the court that it will take a decision with regard to holding the event only in June.

Taking note of the submission, the court said prior to commencing holding of the sporting event, DSA shall decide what would be the SOPs, including with regard to creation of bio bubbles.

With the direction, the court disposed of the petition filed by the Hindustan Football Club seeking suspension of the Senior Division Boys' Football League, which was initially slated to commence from April 15, in view of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Delhi-based Hindustan Football Club, represented by advocate Ashim Shridhar, had also sought formulation of a standard operating procedure including creation of bio-bubbles prior to commencement of the tournament.

A bio bubble is the creation of a protective environment by holding events at a centralised site with strict quarantine and safety protocols in place to prevent interaction of players with the outside world and prevent spread of COVID-19 among them.

The plea, filed through advocates Niyati Patwardhan and Shashi Pratap Singh, had claimed that DSA was planning to hold the tournament without following any of the norms or standard operating procedures laid down by the Centre and Delhi government for holding such events during the ongoing pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schaeffler receives Red Dot Design Award in two categories with OPTIME

Schweinfurt Germany, April 16 ANINewsVoir The innovative condition monitoring solution OPTIME is a winner of this years Red Dot Design Award in two categories. A jury composed of designers, professors, and journalists from various specialis...

Roma defender Smalling, family held at gunpoint in burglary

Roma defender Chris Smalling and his family were held up at gunpoint inside their home in the Italian capital in the early hours of Friday morning.Italian media reports that the family were sleeping when armed and hooded men broke into thei...

Maha: 2 held by NCB for growing cannabis in flat

The Narcotics Control Bureau raided a flat in Dombivali in neighboring Thane district and seized cannabis being cultivated in a flat using a method in which plants are grown without using soil, also called hydroponic farming, an official sa...

Dr Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS New Delhi to review COVID-19 preparedness

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare today visited the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, New Delhi to review their COVID-19 preparedness in light of a recent surge of COVID cases in the Capital. He als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021