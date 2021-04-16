25-year-old man, his 3 associates held for duping people by promising them govt jobs

A 25-year-old man and his three associates have been arrested for allegedly duping people by promising them government jobs, police said on Friday.

The main accused has been identified as Rahul Srivastava, they said. Srivastava arranged data of potential targets from employment website and social media platforms and provided them to his associates -- Arjun Gill (25), Javed (24) and Manish (20), police said. The trio posed as registered recruiters from the Ministry of Labour and Employment and lured victims to make online transactions, police said. Investigations disclosed that Rs 78.38 lakh was received via Paytm from September 2019 to October 2020. This amount was subsequently transferred (by the accused) to IDBI bank account opened in the name of ''Education Planet'', police said. The matter came to light on March 23 after a woman approached the police with her complaint at Parliament Street police station in which she alleged that she had been duped. The woman told the police that she received a call in October last year from a person named Dixit Raj, who introduced himself as a registered recruiter from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, officials said.

According to her complaint, the accused lured her with an offer to appear for a job interview for the post of unit administrator and assured her employment. She was duped of Rs 3,43,626 via online transactions on the pretext of registration or other excuses, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said, ''During the course of technical surveillance, it came to notice that one of the calling numbers was issued in the name of Arjun Gill and subsequently, he was apprehended from his house in Nangloi. ''He worked as a driver of Rahul Srivastava and based on his disclosure, the main accused was later nabbed from Gurgaon.'' Two mobile phones and a laptop was seized from Srivastava. Several excel sheets with details of victims and the 'excelite dialer' was also found in the laptop, which is generally used by cyber criminals since it works on VOIP and for spoofing calls, he said. Later, Javed and Manish were also arrested. Four other mobile phones and two diaries having data of several credit card holders were recovered from their possession, the DCP said. The police said since the arrest of accused, all the gateway providers have been absconding and efforts are being made to trace them.

