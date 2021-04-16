ITBP to start COVID-19 helpline number for jawans

As COVID-19 cases across the country continue to rise, a helpline is being started to help jawans, their families and retired personnel cope with the pandemic, Director-General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police SS Deswal said in a letter to all jawans. He further informed that a fully equipped COVID Care Centre has been made functional at the Chhawla campus in Delhi.

"A helpline is being started to help jawans, families and retired personnel. A COVID Care Centre has been made functional at the Chhawla campus in Delhi. It is fully equipped. All our hospitals have been activated to treat our Himveers and their families," Deswal said in the letter. This comes amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic being reported across the country. The highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was reported in the last 24 hours, with 2,17,353 new cases and more than 1,100 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,42,91,917. The active number of cases stands at 15,69,743. (ANI)

