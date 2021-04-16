Left Menu

ITBP to start COVID-19 helpline number for jawans

As COVID-19 cases across the country continue to rise, a helpline is being started to help jawans, their families and retired personnel cope with the pandemic, Director-General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police SS Deswal said in a letter to all jawans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:04 IST
ITBP to start COVID-19 helpline number for jawans
Director-General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police SS Deswal. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As COVID-19 cases across the country continue to rise, a helpline is being started to help jawans, their families and retired personnel cope with the pandemic, Director-General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police SS Deswal said in a letter to all jawans. He further informed that a fully equipped COVID Care Centre has been made functional at the Chhawla campus in Delhi.

"A helpline is being started to help jawans, families and retired personnel. A COVID Care Centre has been made functional at the Chhawla campus in Delhi. It is fully equipped. All our hospitals have been activated to treat our Himveers and their families," Deswal said in the letter. This comes amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic being reported across the country. The highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was reported in the last 24 hours, with 2,17,353 new cases and more than 1,100 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,42,91,917. The active number of cases stands at 15,69,743. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chahar's four-for helps CSK restrict Punjab to 106/8

Deepak Chahar returned with impressive figures of four for 13 as Chennai Super Kings dished out a clinical bowling and fielding display to restrict Punjab Kings to a below-par 106 for eight in an IPL match here on Friday.Opting to bowl, CSK...

MFIs better prepared to deal with disruptions due to rising COVID-19 cases: MFIN CEO

The microfinance sector is unlikely to face major challenges from the second wave of COVID-19 and is well prepared to face any disruption, Microfinance Institutions Network MFIN CEO Alok Misra said. Over the past year, microfinance institut...

House Republicans who voted to back Trump's false election claims lag in fundraising

House of Representatives Republicans who supported former President Donald Trumps attempt to overturn his election defeat on average raised less in campaign funds in the first three months of the year than those who opposed it, federal reco...

IPL 2021: Ravi Shastri hails Deepak Chahar's 'super variations' against Punjab Kings

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed the super variations from Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL on Friday evening. Chahar ran through Punjab Kings top-heavy batting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021