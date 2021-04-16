Israel will do 'whatever it takes' to stop Iran on nuclear front -foreign minister
Israel will do "whatever it takes" to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Friday. Speaking after a summit with his Greek and Cypriot counterparts and a senior representative from the UAE in Paphos, Cyprus, Ashkenazi said discussions centred around possibilities for building on prosperity and stability in the region. "We also took time to discuss challenges that Iran and Hezbollah and other extremists pose to the stability of the Middle East and to the regional peace," he said.Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:39 IST
Israel will do "whatever it takes" to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Friday.
Speaking after a summit with his Greek and Cypriot counterparts and a senior representative from the UAE in Paphos, Cyprus, Ashkenazi said discussions centred around possibilities for building on prosperity and stability in the region.
"We also took time to discuss challenges that Iran and Hezbollah and other extremists pose to the stability of the Middle East and to the regional peace," he said. "We will do whatever it takes to prevent this extremist ... success and definitely, to prevent this regime from having nuclear weapons."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- Michele Kambas
- Cypriot
- Gabi Ashkenazi
- Israel
- Middle East
- Iran
- Greek
- Ashkenazi
ALSO READ
Havas Health & You Expands International Business Footprint; Elevates Leaders in India, Southeast Asia & Middle East
EIB and Brenmiller Energy sign €7.5m deal for thermal storage factory in Israel
Islamist turned Israeli kingmaker offers olive branch to rightist Jews
Arab Islamist shows clout with prime-time speech in Israel
Blinken puts more focus on Palestinians in call to Israeli counterpart