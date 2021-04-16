Harris addresses shooting in Indianapolis, says 'this violence must end'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:53 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, speaking about the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indiana where a gunman killed eight employees, said there is "no question this violence must end."
Harris added that President Joe Biden will deliver remarks about the shooting later on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
