West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that the COVID-19 situation is worrisome in the state adding that people should show more fervour in following COVID-19 guidelines.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:12 IST
COVID-19 situation in Bengal worrisome, people should follow norms, says Jagdeep Dhankhar
Jagdeep Dhankhar West Bengal Governor . Image Credit: ANI

By Ujjwal Roy West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that the COVID-19 situation in the state is worrisome and that people should show more fervour in following COVID-19 guidelines.

Speaking to ANI, Dhankhar said, "The situation is worrisome in terms of the second wave of COVID-19. On April 14, the Vice-President and Prime Minister interacted with all the states of the country in a video conference, and the full details of the situation were described by the Health Secretary. In the presentation he gave, it was clear where was our infrastructure stood." "The level of our infrastructure has grown today. There is a steady increase in COVID-19 the recent days in West Bengal. More and more people are getting infected and the number of deaths is also increasing," he further said.

When asked why he is not calling an all-party meeting similar to the Election Commission's (EC) initiative, he said, "Whatever is happening in the state is in the domain of the EC and they are best suited to take a call on it. It is an expert and constitutional body and they will make a sound decision. As all the political parties at the moment are involved with electioneering, it is not desirable for the Governor to call a meeting, which can happen if the election process was not on." "Now as the election process is on, I would not like to get into that area but in my own way, I am appealing to one and all irrespective of what he or she is doing, that this is the time to transform our fight against COVID-19 into a people's movement... I pray to everyone to be a responsible citizen by following COVID-19 guidelines," Dhankhar further said.

He said that he will make efforts to take forward the guidance received from Vice-President and the Prime Minister on April 14. "I have requested the Chief Secretary of State to give me complete information related to COVID-19. I assume that the Chief Secretary will act promptly and make me fully aware on the situation," the West Bengal Governor said.

He lauded the way in which the vaccination drive is progressing in the country adding that he had been given no information about a shortage of vaccine in the state. "West Bengal is a land where every person wants to help each other. Here the NGOs work very well. The people are also doing a very good job, but given the seriousness of the situation, the tough challenges that are in front of us,... we have to show more activism, I am constantly in touch with these people," he said.

However, Dhankhar warned that some people are not wearing their masks properly. "50 per cent of the people do not wear masks at all and most of them who do, wear it in the wrong way, in such a situation the common man needs to be aware that masks are not to be worn for appearance but for protection and masks. NGOs should do an awareness campaign on this issue," he added. (ANI)

