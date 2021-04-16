Left Menu

HC quashes FIR against liquor shop protestor

Immediately, this resulted in a police complaint and a final report was also filed before the court concerned at an astonishing speed, he noted.The judge was allowing a criminal original petition from Jayakumar, against whom the Karumalaikoodal police had registered a case.

The Madras High Court on Friday set aside an FIR registered against a man who protested against the location of a state-run liquor shop in his locality in Salem district.

''Establishing Tasmac shops as a source of income may be the policy decision of the government. However, people who suffer due to the consequences of such shops also have equal rights to oppose the same,'' Justice A Anand Venkatesh noted with dismay.

In the present case, the location of the shop was in an objectionable place and the ladies had opposed it by using some force. Immediately, this resulted in a police complaint and a final report was also filed before the court concerned at an astonishing speed, he noted.

The judge was allowing a criminal original petition from Jayakumar, against whom the Karumalaikoodal police had registered a case. He was one among those who indulged in violent incidents, the FIR said.

The judge said the act committed by the accused persons can be brought under the general exceptions under Chapter IV of Indian Penal Code and it can be specifically brought under Section 95 of the IPC.

All those acts, which fall under general exceptions, are not considered to be an offence.

''In view of the above, this court has absolutely no hesitation to quash the FIR,'' the judge added.

