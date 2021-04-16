Russia to expel five Polish diplomats

Russia will expel five Polish diplomats as retaliation for Warsaw's earlier decision to send three Russian diplomats home, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had decided to expel three members of Russia's diplomatic staff in the country because the individuals had carried out activities undermining Poland.

It did not provide further detail on the alleged offences. (Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

