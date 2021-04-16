Left Menu

63,729 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

As many as 63,729 new COVID-19 cases and 398 deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the state to 6,38,034, the state health department informed on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:51 IST
63,729 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 63,729 new COVID-19 cases and 398 deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the state to 6,38,034, the state health department informed on Friday. With this, the total positive cases in the state now stand at 37,03,584, including 30,04,391 recoveries and 59,551 deaths.

Out of the new cases, 8,839 were reported in Mumbai, 10,963 were reported in Pune, and 6,194 were reported in Nagpur. In Mumbai, fines of over 24.89 lakhs have been collected from over 12,000 persons for spitting in public places over the last six months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday warned that if people don't adhere to the currently imposed restrictions, then the government may have to impose a lockdown like last year. He also said that in private hospitals, he requested doctors to only use Remdesivir only in critical cases.

"COVID-19 patients' relatives insist doctors arrange Remdesivir regardless of infection's severity. I request doctors to use Remdesivir only in critical cases and need not do anything to arrange it. We are working on that," Pawar added. He further said that all MLA and MLCs have been permitted to use 1 crore from their annual fund for COVID-related work in their constituency/area.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a series of 'strict restrictions' in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases. He, however, refrained from calling it a 'lockdown'. Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage; Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K L-G stresses on training, employment of locals in ongoing power ventures

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday took a comprehensive review of various projects of the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited CVPPPL and stressed upon the authorities to ensure maximum local employment.The ...

THree women killed in landslide in Koraput

Three women were killed and another was critically injured in a landslide trigerred by rains Odishas Koraput district Friday, police said.The landslide took place at Podaguda when the women were collecting white soil or limestone for use on...

Castro confirms he is passing Cuban Communist Party leadership to new generation

Raul Castro confirmed he was handing over the leadership of the all-powerful Cuban Communist Party to a younger generation that was full of passion and anti-imperialist spirit at its congress that kicked off on Friday.In a speech opening th...

U.S. stops short of branding Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan currency manipulators

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan tripped its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained from formally branding them as manipulators. In the first semi-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021