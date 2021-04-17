Left Menu

Canada's immigration initiative for Hong Kong residents receives over 500 applications early on

As China imposed the sweeping law, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands were hoping to forge a new future. Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.87 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money-laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 03:08 IST
Canada's immigration initiative for Hong Kong residents receives over 500 applications early on

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's special immigration initiative for Hong Kong residents received over 500 applications in its first three weeks, a spokesman for Canada's immigration ministry said on Friday.

In November, the Canadian government said it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work in Canada in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony. "In the first three weeks that the program was open (Feb. 8 to Feb. 28), IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) received 503 applications for work permits and 10 applications for work permit extensions," press secretary Alexander Cohen said in an emailed statement.

"Canada shares the grave concerns of the international community over China's National Security Legislation and strongly supports the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression and freedom of assembly", the statement added. Canada said in February that Hong Kong graduates of Canadian universities could apply for a new category of three-year work permit from that month.

China imposed a new national security law in late June 2020 in Hong Kong, aimed at anything Beijing regards as subversion, secession or terrorism. As China imposed the sweeping law, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands were hoping to forge a new future.

Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.87 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money-laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000. The Hong Kong government has said the city has not seen significant capital outflows since the anti-government unrest first began in 2019.

Canada is a second home for many Hong Kong residents after their families moved to the Vancouver and Toronto areas ahead of the British handover of its former colony to China in 1997. After obtaining Canadian citizenship, many returned to Hong Kong, which is now home to about 300,000 Canadians - one of the largest Canadian communities abroad. Canadian visa applications from Hong Kong, excluding visitors' visas, rose 10% to 8,121 in 2020. ($1 = 1.2503 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suga says Japan will speak up on rights, but stable relations with China needed

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said after a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that Japan will say what is needed to be said to China and speak up on human rights, but also stressed the need to establish a stable, constr...

Castro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms he's retiring

Raul Castro confirmed he was handing over the leadership of the Cuban Communist Party to a younger generation at its congress that kicked off on Friday, ending six decades of rule by himself and older brother Fidel. In a speech opening the ...

Conservative U.S. House Republicans to form 'America First' caucus

Conservative House of Representatives Republicans plan to form an America First caucus to promote the policies of ex-President Donald Trump and said on Friday the group would soon release a policy platform. The platform promotes a common re...

Biden says Iranian enrichment to 60% unhelpful, but glad about talks

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called Irans enrichment of uranium to 60 purity unhelpful but said he is pleased Tehran is still in indirect talks with Washington about both countries resuming compliance with the 2015 Iranian nuclear dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021