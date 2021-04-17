Salvadoran court acquits ex-guerilla accused of civil war kidnapping

Left Menu

A former Salvadoran guerilla accused of kidnapping a businessman during the country's civil war in 1986 was acquitted on Friday, his attorneys said, after the court ruled the incident did not constitute a crime against humanity as argued by prosecutors. The trial was the first to weigh a case from El Salvador's 1980 - 1992 Civil War following the Supreme Court's 2016 reversal of an amnesty law that was aimed at absolving militants on both sides of the conflict for committing war crimes.

The trial was the first to weigh a case from El Salvador's 1980 - 1992 Civil War following the Supreme Court's 2016 reversal of an amnesty law that was aimed at absolving militants on both sides of the conflict for committing war crimes. A 50-year-old man identified as "Choco William" had faced charges for participating in the kidnapping of businessman Armando Duran for ransom to finance the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), a guerilla group.

His lawyers said his name was withheld from the public because he was a minor at the time of the incident. Duran has said five ex-guerillas of the FMLN had planned the kidnapping.

The long conflict between a series of U.S.-backed governments and leftist rebels in El Salvador left 75,000 people dead and another 8,000 missing. Duran filed a complaint in 2016 aimed at prosecuting those responsible for the kidnapping, which kept him captive for over a month. He said on Friday he would appeal the court's acquittal, which was presented in a private hearing.

"This is a demonstration of the impunity that exists in this country, where the justice system is collapsing," Duran told reporters at the courthouse in the city of Usulutan, 110 kilometers (68 mi) southeast of the capital. "We've fought after 34 years for there to be justice and for truth to be known, and it's becoming impossible."

Defense attorney Boris Gonzalez said the decision was made according to law, and centered on the kidnapping not rising to the level of a crime against humanity. "The resolution that was granted this afternoon is absolutely in favor of the person who was being prosecuted," he said.

