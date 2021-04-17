Left Menu

Maha: 3 workers killed, 4 injured as wall collapses at powerloom factory

Three workers got buried alive, while four others suffered injuries in the incident, chief of Thane Municipal Corporations Regional Disaster Management Cell RDMC, Santosh Kadam, said in a release issued late on Friday night.The injured persons were rushed to a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, he said.The bodies of the deceased, identified as Mansukh Bhai 45, Ranchod Prajapati 50 and Bhagwan Jadhav, 55, were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-04-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 09:00 IST
Maha: 3 workers killed, 4 injured as wall collapses at powerloom factory

Three labourers were killed and four others injured after a wall collapsed at a powerloom factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said. The mishap occurred around 4.30 pm on Friday at Tukaram Compound in Katai area, they said. ''The compound wall of a powerloom factory, which was undergoing repair work, collapsed. Three workers got buried alive, while four others suffered injuries in the incident,'' chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Santosh Kadam, said in a release issued late on Friday night.

The injured persons were rushed to a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The bodies of the deceased, identified as Mansukh Bhai (45), Ranchod Prajapati (50) and Bhagwan Jadhav, (55), were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.World champion Colemans ban reduced but he still misses OlympicsWorld 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Moderna expects vaccine shipments to Britain, Canada to be delayed, EU, Swiss roll-out on trackModerna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European suppliers...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Celebrity couple J.Lo and A-Rod split because we are better as friendsSinger and actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off their en...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Mighty actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis saysHelen McCrory, the beautiful and mighty British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and screen, has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021