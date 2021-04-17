Left Menu

Overall situation peaceful in fifth phase of Bengal polls

The overall situation was peaceful in the morning hours in the areas where polling was underway in the fifth phase of West Bengal elections on Saturday, a senior official said. The security personnel is maintaining a tight vigil and a few incidents that were reported have been addressed by them, the official at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer CEO said. As of now, polling is peaceful.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 10:22 IST
Overall situation peaceful in fifth phase of Bengal polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The overall situation was peaceful in the morning hours in the areas where polling was underway in the fifth phase of West Bengal elections on Saturday, a senior official said.

The security personnel is maintaining a tight vigil and a few incidents that were reported have been addressed by them, the official at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

''As of now, polling is peaceful. There were a few incidents and those have been addressed by the central forces personnel,'' he said.

''We have an adequate number of forces deployed in all the six districts where polling is underway. Quick Response Team (QRT) will reach a spot within minutes after receiving information of any untoward incident. At the moment, there is no report of any big problem anywhere,'' he added.

Polling is underway in 45 seats in North 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman and Nadia in south Bengal, and Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in the north.

A total of 1,13,47,344 people are eligible to vote. Of them, 57,35,766 are men, 56,11,354 are women and 224 are third gender.

Long queues were seen outside most of the polling booths since the initial hours with people choosing to vote early to avoid the heat.

At many places, voters were seen without masks amid the resurgent coronavirus, raising concerns. The security forces ensured social distancing at the booths, while poll officials provided masks, hand sanitizers, and polythene gloves to the voters.

The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6.30 pm in 15,789 stations across the six districts.

Till 9 am, 16.15 percent voter turnout was recorded.

The Election Commission has deployed 853 companies of central forces in this phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.World champion Colemans ban reduced but he still misses OlympicsWorld 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Moderna expects vaccine shipments to Britain, Canada to be delayed, EU, Swiss roll-out on trackModerna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European suppliers...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Celebrity couple J.Lo and A-Rod split because we are better as friendsSinger and actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off their en...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Mighty actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis saysHelen McCrory, the beautiful and mighty British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and screen, has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021