India reports highest-ever single-day spike with over 2.34 lakh new COVID-19 cases, more than 1300 deaths

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 10:59 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, 1,341 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,75,649. As many as 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,45,26,609.

The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740. In the last 24 hours, 1,23,354 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,26,71,220.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 14,95,397 samples were tested on Friday. And, as many as 26,49,72,022 samples have been tested across the country till April 16. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,99,37,641 till today.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country on Monday. Now, India has three vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V for its inoculation programme against COVID-19. From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

