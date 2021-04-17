Left Menu

Water supply in parts of Delhi likely to remain affected for a week: DJB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 12:59 IST
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday said water supply in parts of the capital is likely to remain affected for a week due to ''reduced availability'' of raw water from the Upper Ganga Canal.

The water utility said the ''production'' capacity at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants was reduced by 25 per cent to 30 per cent.

''Water supply in areas of East Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi and NDMC will remain affected in the evening... The situation may remain so for a week until the situation improves,'' it said.

Delhi gets 250 million gallons of raw water a day through the Upper Ganga Canal, officials said, adding around 200 million gallons a day (MGD) is being received at present.

On Wednesday, high ammonia concentration in the Yamuna and less water in the river had affected the ''production'' capacity at Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants -- which supply around 228 MGD drinking water to people in Delhi.

At present, ammonia concentration at the Wazirabad barrage is 3 parts per million (PPM), a DJB official said.

The Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants are supplying 184 MGD of drinking water currently.

DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha had on Wednesday written to the Haryana Chief Minister requesting him to address the issue of ''short supply of raw water'' and discharge of pollutants in the river from Haryana.

Industrial waste discharged into the drains in Haryana reaches Wazirabad barrage and pollutes the Yamuna downstream, he had said in the letter to CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

