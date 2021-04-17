Left Menu

Mumbai: Cocaine worth Rs 1.8 crore seized, Tanzanian national held

A 42-year old Tanzanian national was arrested early on Saturday and cocaine worth around Rs 1.8 crore was recovered from him at Agripada in South Mumbai, police said. The cocaine seized from him is worth around Rs 1.8 crore, he said.Police suspect that Emsufu was involved in drugs trade and that he is part of an inter-state racket.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 14:24 IST
Mumbai: Cocaine worth Rs 1.8 crore seized, Tanzanian national held

A 42-year old Tanzanian national was arrested early on Saturday and cocaine worth around Rs 1.8 crore was recovered from him at Agripada in South Mumbai, police said. The arrest was made by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch, they said. ''The Azad Maidan unit of the ANC had received a tip-off, following which it laid a trap near Dr Malmida Road in Agripada in the early hours of Saturday and caught the accused, who was found roaming suspiciously in the area,'' a senior police official said.

The accused, identified as Danny Amani Emsufu, is a resident of Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, he said. During his frisking, the police team found him to be carrying 600 grams of cocaine, following which he was taken into custody and was placed under arrest after interrogation, the official said. The cocaine seized from him is worth around Rs 1.8 crore, he said.

Police suspect that Emsufu was involved in drugs trade and that he is part of an inter-state racket. An FIR under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act has been registered against the Tanzanian national and investigation into the case is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OnePlus releases 11.0.0.2 hotfix build for OnePlus 7/7Pro and OnePlus 7T/7TPro

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 hotfix build for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, replacing the previous months original Android 11 release.The latest OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 update fixes so...

Haryana Deputy CM urges PM Modi to resume talks with protesting farmers

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to resume talks with the farmers protesting the Centres three farm laws.Chautala further said a team of three to four cabinet minister...

Ashwin, Sundar, Natarajan condole demise of actor Vivek

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer T Natarajan condoled the demise of Tamil actor Vivek, who passed away on Saturday at SIMS hospital in Chennai. He was 59. My heartfelt condolences to the family and ...

COVID-19: Ceiling on social gatherings restricted to 100 in J-K

Concerned over the spike in coronavirus cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday restricted the ceiling on social gatherings to 100 people and also announced the postponement of the Class 11 examination.The latest directive c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021