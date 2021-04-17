Russia detains Ukrainian consul over classified information
The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said Saturday that Alexander Sosonyuk, Ukraines consul in St Petersburg, was taken into custody on Friday during a meeting with a Russian in which he received information of a classified nature contained in the databases of law enforcement agencies and the FSB.The FSB statement, reported by Russian news agencies, didnt give further details.Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said Sosonyuk has been released from custody and is on Ukrainian diplomatic property.PTI | Moscow | Updated: 17-04-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 17:54 IST
Russia detained a Ukrainian diplomat for allegedly receiving classified information from a database of the country's main security agency. The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said Saturday that Alexander Sosonyuk, Ukraine's consul in St Petersburg, was taken into custody on Friday during a meeting with a Russian in which he received “information of a classified nature contained in the databases of law enforcement agencies and the FSB''.
The FSB statement, reported by Russian news agencies, didn't give further details.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said Sosonyuk has been released from custody and is on Ukrainian diplomatic property. It wasn't immediately clear if Russia would move to expel him.
Nikolenko said Ukraine was preparing a response, but didn't elaborate.
The detention comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine amid a Russian military buildup along the border with the eastern Ukraine region, which is under the control of Russia-backed rebels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine reports record daily high of 19,893 new coronavirus cases -minister
Ukraine reports record daily high of new coronavirus cases, deaths
Kremlin says that any NATO troop deployment to Ukraine would raise tensions
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with U.S. after Biden call
Biden affirms U.S. 'unwavering support' for Ukraine in call -statement