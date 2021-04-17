COVID-19: MP HC declares two-day holiday to sanitise premises

COVID-19: MP HC declares two-day holiday to sanitise premisesPTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:14 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court administration on Saturday declared non-working days on April 19 and 20 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission and sanitise the court premises.
Madhya Pradesh High Court registrar general R K Vani issued the order to this effect.
As per the order, April 19 and 20 have been declared as non-working days for the principal seat in Jabalpur and benches in Indore and Gwalior along with the registry offices.
The decision was taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, to break the chain of transmission and to undertake extensive sanitisation of the court premises, the order stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Madhya Pradesh High Court
- Jabalpur
- K Vani
- Indore
- Gwalior