Lady cop suspended for attending rave party

A woman head constable attached to the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station here has been suspended for allegedly taking part in a rave party recently at a resort in Hassan district.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Saturday that the head constable has been suspended for ''misuse of power.'' She had allegedly claimed to the raid team at the resort that she was from the crime branch department in Mangaluru.

The commissioner said she also reportedly argued with the police officers who conducted the raid at the resort.

Senior police officials will hold a probe into the issue, Kumar said.

A police team had conducted a raid on a rave party at a resort at Honkaravalli in Alur taluk of Hassan district in the early hours of April 12.

Several youths from Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Udupi had attended the party, which was held violating all Covid-19 guidelines, police sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)