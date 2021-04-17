Left Menu

New rule may force Venezuelan nonprofits to close, opposition says

In a resolution published in the South American country's Official Gazette on March 30 that came to light this week after nonprofit groups publicly criticized the measure, the government said nonprofits must register with a state institution dedicated to fighting organized crime and terrorist financing. The requirement comes after nonprofits said harassment of groups ranging from charities to rights activists by President Nicolas Maduro's government surged in 2020.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 17-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:41 IST
New rule may force Venezuelan nonprofits to close, opposition says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A new Venezuelan government requirement that non-government organizations disclose lists of their donors and the beneficiaries of their programs will likely force many to stop operating, the opposition said. In a resolution published in the South American country's Official Gazette on March 30 that came to light this week after nonprofit groups publicly criticized the measure, the government said nonprofits must register with a state institution dedicated to fighting organized crime and terrorist financing.

The requirement comes after nonprofits said harassment of groups ranging from charities to rights activists by President Nicolas Maduro's government surged in 2020. Civil society leaders say it is part of efforts by Maduro to consolidate political control. "This could mark the end of operations for many initiatives, due to fear of consequences and reprisals that could result from this measure," the country's main opposition coalition, led by lawmaker Juan Guaido, said in a statement on Friday.

Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Maduro's government rejects accusations of widespread rights abuses, saying it is the victim of a foreign-led smear campaign. Officials frequently accuse nonprofit groups that receive overseas funding of seeking to destabilize the OPEC nation's government to help the U.S.-friendly opposition seize power.

Civil society groups say they aim to prevent rights abuses and alleviate suffering as Venezuela confronts a humanitarian crisis after years of economic collapse. They noted that the new requirement was inconsistent with a 2012 law governing the sector, and that they were already registered with other state entities. Carlos Patino, of human rights advocacy group Provea, said the measure amounted to a "presumption of guilt" of all organizations that receive foreign funding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata blames 'outsider' goons for COVID-19 spread in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday blamed bohiragoto outsiders goons for spreading COVID-19 in the state, adding that people from outside will now require an RT-PCR test to enter the state. Speaking at a public gathering...

IPL 2021: SRH's tight bowling restrict MI to 150/5

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma played knocks of 40 and 32, but SunRisers Hyderabad managed to maintain a stranglehold as Mumbai Indians was restricted to 1505 in the allotted twenty overs in an Indian Premier League IPL match here at the ...

Man arrested for passing sensitive information to foreign intelligence agency

The Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly passing sensitive information about Army deployment to a foreign intelligence agency, officials said on Saturday.The accused has been identified as Harpal Singh, a resident of Ta...

SPDA seeks more time from govt for commissioning solar projects amid pandemic

The Solar Power Developers Association SPDA has urged the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy MNRE to give three more months for commissioning solar projects amid the raging pandemic.The association has highlighted the continued challenges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021