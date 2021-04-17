Mumbai: Cops to act against those spitting in public

Mumbai: Cops to act against those spitting in publicPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:14 IST
Police authorities in Mumbai on Saturday issued an order asking its personnel to take action against people caught spitting in public.
Officials said the order states that action will be taken under section 117 of Maharashtra Police Act.
The directive is the result of a High Court order of April 7 on a PIL filed by one Asmin Bandrawala, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra Police Act
- Asmin Bandrawala
- High Court
ALSO READ
NCB arrests man operating drugs factory in south Mumbai
Navi Mumbai: 3 held from massage parlour for obscene acts
IPL 2021: Boult, Milne, Neesham arrive in Chennai to join Mumbai Indians camp
Mumbai reports 8,832 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, highest one-day rise since pandemic began, alongwith 20 fatalities, highest this year: civic body.
Thane-Mumbai green corridor set up, patient flown to Hyderabad