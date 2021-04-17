Left Menu

Mumbai: Cops to act against those spitting in public

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:14 IST
Police authorities in Mumbai on Saturday issued an order asking its personnel to take action against people caught spitting in public.

Officials said the order states that action will be taken under section 117 of Maharashtra Police Act.

The directive is the result of a High Court order of April 7 on a PIL filed by one Asmin Bandrawala, they added.

