Foreign news schedule for Sunday, Apr 18

Foreign news schedule for Sunday, Apr 18PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 10:03 IST
-Sikh community and lawmakers seek investigation into Indianapolis shooting as a potential hate crime.
- Stories on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Abu Dhabi visit.
-Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.
- Stories on political developments in Myanmar.
