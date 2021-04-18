Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 24.44 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-04-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 12:09 IST
Air Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Sunday seized 504 grams of gold worth Rs 24.44 lakh from a passenger from Dubai.

The accused passenger, identified as Aboobakar Siddiq Pulikoor Mohammed of Kasaragod in Kerala, disembarked the Air India Express flight IX 384 coming from Dubai in the early hours of Sunday.

The passenger tried to smuggle gold by concealing it in his worn socks, a Customs release here said.

Further investigation and proceedings in accordance with the law are in progress.

A surveillance team led by customs deputy commissioner Kapil Gade profiled and intercepted the passenger soon after he disembarked the flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

