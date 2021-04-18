MP: 2 migrant workers killed, 6 injured as van falls into well

MP: 2 migrant workers killed, 6 injured as van falls into wellPTI | Barwani | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:53 IST
Two migrant labourers were killed and six others seriously injured when a van in which they were returning from Maharashtra fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Sunday, police said.
The accident took place around 5.30 am in a village under Rajpur police station area, located nearly 40 km from the district headquarters, sub-divisional officer of police Padam Singh Baghel said.
The van driver apparently fell asleep and as a result, the vehicle fell into the well, he said.
The labourers were returning from Maharashtra to their native places in Barwani, the official said.
The two deceased labourers included a woman. They have been identified as Hadibai (50) and Ashok Nazaria (23).
The injured labourers were admitted to a hospital, the official said.
A case has been registered, he added.
