Left Menu

MP: 2 migrant workers killed, 6 injured as van falls into well

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:53 IST
MP: 2 migrant workers killed, 6 injured as van falls into well

Two migrant labourers were killed and six others seriously injured when a van in which they were returning from Maharashtra fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 5.30 am in a village under Rajpur police station area, located nearly 40 km from the district headquarters, sub-divisional officer of police Padam Singh Baghel said.

The van driver apparently fell asleep and as a result, the vehicle fell into the well, he said.

The labourers were returning from Maharashtra to their native places in Barwani, the official said.

The two deceased labourers included a woman. They have been identified as Hadibai (50) and Ashok Nazaria (23).

The injured labourers were admitted to a hospital, the official said.

A case has been registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi CWG gold medallist Krishna Poonia tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist and sitting Rajasthan MLA Krishna Poonia on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a Jaipur hospital.The 43-year-old Krishna, who became the first Indian woman to bag an in...

Cape Verde holds parliamentary election

Cape Verde held parliamentary elections on Sunday, with the ruling party Movement For Democracy MpD pitted against its main challenger, the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde PAICV.A cluster of 10 volcanic islands 570 km 350 m...

50 COVID isolation coaches ready at Delhi's Shakur Basti station, around 25 coaches will be available at Anand Vihar: Northern Railway GM.

50 COVID isolation coaches ready at Delhis Shakur Basti station, around 25 coaches will be available at Anand Vihar Northern Railway GM....

Military officials: Fighting rages in two Yemeni provinces

Fighting between forces of Yemens internationally recognised government and Houthi rebels raged in the provinces of Marib and Taiz, killing at least 70 fighters on both sides, officials said Sunday.The increase in violence came over the pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021