White House says there will be consequences if Kremlin critic Navalny dies

White House says there will be consequences if Kremlin critic Navalny diesReuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 19:02 IST
President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the U.S. government has told Russia "there will be consequences" if Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
