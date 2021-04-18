MP: Doctor, 3 others held for Remdesivir black-marketing

A doctor and three others were arrested in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly planning to sell Remdesivir, an important anti viral drug in the treatment of COVID-19, at exorbitant prices, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off that some persons were selling the drug at Rs 18,000 per vial, a Crime Branch team contacted them posing as customers, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Gopal Singh Dhakad.

''A deal was struck and the sellers were asked to deliver the injections at Islami Gate in Shahjehanabad area of the Old City late Saturday night. One of the accused, Sami Khan (30) was held at the time, and his questioning led us to Dr Ehsan Khan (22), deployed in a COVID care hospital, Akhlakh Khan (24) and Noman Khan (30), all of whom were arrested,'' he said.

The accused have told police Noman Khan sourced the injections and sold them at Rs 7,000 each to the other three, who in turn were trying to sell it at Rs 18,000 per vial, the official informed.

Four vials have been seized from them, he said, adding that they were charged under Disaster Management Act, Pandemic Act, Essential Commodities Act and Madhya Pradesh Drug Control Act.

The Union government had, on Saturday, fixed the price of Remdesivir between Rs 800 to Rs 3490 per injection.

