Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Three women held hostage over child abduction allegations

Three women were held hostage at a house in the Loni area here on Sunday after people alleged that they were involved in the abduction of children, police said. Local residents also pelted police with stones when they were returning after freeing the women, SP Rural Iraj Raja said.The locals misbehaved with the police personnel when they were leaving the place.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-04-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 23:13 IST
Ghaziabad: Three women held hostage over child abduction allegations

Three women were held hostage at a house in the Loni area here on Sunday after people alleged that they were involved in the abduction of children, police said. The incident took place in Ashok Vihar Colony on Sunday afternoon. Local residents also pelted police with stones when they were returning after freeing the women, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

The locals misbehaved with the police personnel when they were leaving the place. A windscreen of the circle officer’s vehicle was damaged in stone pelting. Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least three people reported dead in Austin, Texas, shooting

At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.Austin police, calling the situation an active shooting incident, said they were searching for a suspect. While a suspect is ...

Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets till May 3

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3, according to a release.Called the Jan Anushahan Pakhwada public discipline fortnight, only shops and of...

Rockets strike Iraqi military base hosting U.S. contractors, Iraqi military says

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad on Sunday, wounding two Iraqi soldiers, the Iraqi military said in a statement.Security officials had said earlier that the Katyusha rockets had fallen on the a...

Russia expels 20 Czech diplomats, orders them to leave by Monday - RIA

Russia on Sunday expelled 20 Czech diplomats in retaliation for a slew of diplomatic expulsions by Prague and gave the affected Czech diplomats just over 24 hours to leave the country, the RIA news agency quoted the foreign ministry as sayi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021