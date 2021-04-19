Left Menu

US: 7-yr-old girl killed outside McDonald's in Chicago, say police

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 19-04-2021 06:41 IST
A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father seriously injured in a shooting outside a McDonald's outlet in Chicago on Sunday.

Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car in a McDonald's parking lot in the Homan Square neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon when they were shot, Chicago police said.

A McDonald's employee who asked not to be named told the Chicago Sun-Times that two people got out of a grey car in the drive-thru and started shooting at Adams' car.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious, police said.

No arrests have been made and police have not offered a possible motive.

Jaslyn's aunt, Tawny McMullen, said her niece was “beautiful” and a “really sweet child.” She added that her daughter and Jaslyn were best friends.

Jaslyn's grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, told the Sun-Times that Jaslyn loved to dance and make TikTok videos.

