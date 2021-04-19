Nitish Kumar condoles demise of former Bihar education minister Mewalal Choudhary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the demise of JD-U MLA and former Bihar Minister Mewalal Choudhary, said the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Monday. According to the statement issued by the CMO, Nitish Kumar said that the demise of Mewalal Choudhary is saddening and it is an irreplaceable loss in the field of education and politics.

His last rites will be performed with full state honours, added the statement. Former Bihar Education Minister and Janata Dal (United) MLA Mewalal Chaudhry passed away at 4 am today, party sources confirmed.

The minister had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was undergoing treatment at Paras hospital where he succumbed to the infection. Chaudhary, who was the sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Bihar's Tarapur constituency, was removed as the state Education minister on corruption charges. (ANI)

