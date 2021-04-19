Left Menu

Mumbai police introduces 'green corridor' to facilitate uninterrupted movement of essential vehicles

The Mumbai Police has introduced a 'green corridor' to facilitate smooth and uninterrupted movement of 'red sticker vehicles' such as ambulances.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:10 IST
Mumbai police introduces 'green corridor' to facilitate uninterrupted movement of essential vehicles
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police has introduced a 'green corridor' to facilitate smooth and uninterrupted movement of 'red sticker vehicles' such as ambulances. The initiative has been introduced by the police to ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles carrying doctors, nurses, health professionals and medical supplies.

In order to limit vehicular traffic on Mumbai roads and to allow vehicles related to essential services with more ease, the Mumbai Police has decided to implement a colour code in the city on Saturday amid COVID-19 restrictions. In a self-made video, Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai Police Commissioner informed that a self-sticking colour-coded policy will be implemented in three colours -- red, green and yellow.

A red sticker will be used for vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, and transportation of essential medical supplies; green for vehicles carrying consumable items (fruits, vegetables, dairy products etc) and yellow for essential services including the movement of officials from the government, telephone department, electricity department and the media. These stickers will be provided free of charge by the Mumbai Police and will be used to navigate traffic conditions. These stickers will be provided on all toll points.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a series of 'strict restrictions' in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases. He, however, refrained from calling it a 'lockdown'. Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state due to the novel coronavirus. As many as 68,631 fresh COVID-19 cases and 503 deaths were reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the highest in the state so far since the pandemic broke out last year. With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 6,70,388, the state health department informed. So far, as many as 31,06,828 recoveries and 60,473 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ludhiana Police Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Agrawal, who tested positive despite being vaccinated, is in home isolation. Since I have taken both the vaccination doses, so I...

Swimming-Australia 'pretty confident' for Tokyo after national championships

Australian swimming emerged from its national championships with a string of encouraging performances from the countrys major medal threats in the leadup to the Tokyo Olympics. Kyle Chalmers, the Olympic 100m freestyle champion, added the 5...

ANALYSIS-Cabling Italy: what price the single network as Rome dithers?

When mayor Filippo Tripoli got a phone call from Telecom Italia last December to cable his town in Sicily he was taken by surprise. Bagheria, population 55,000, had already been cabled by rival Open Fiber and another network seemed extravag...

Youth world boxing: India assured of 4 medals

Asian champion Vinka and Alfiya Pathan were among the four Indian boxers who progressed to the semifinals of the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland. Gitika and Poonam are the other two boxers to enter the last-fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021