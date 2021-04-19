Left Menu

Bihar: Three police officers succumb to COVID-19

Three police officers have succumbed to COVID-19 in two days in Bihar's Patna, confirmed Bihar Police Association Chief Mrityunjay Singh on Monday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three police officers have succumbed to COVID-19 in two days in Bihar's Patna, confirmed Bihar Police Association Chief Mrityunjay Singh on Monday. The deceased officers have been identified as Inspector Trilok Nath Rai posted at Motihari and Inspector of Special Branch Jaidev Bhagat, Both have died on Sunday. While another Inspector Raj Kishor Prasad has lost his life today (Monday) due to the lack of Oxygen.

The BPA president in a letter addressed to the Director General of Police also urged the department to arrange beds in the hospitals for the policemen who infected for the virus and their family members. "You are the Chief of Police and the guardian of all policemen. It is your duty to reduce the grief of the policemen and their families in this crisis," the letter read.

At present, Inspector Brajesh Kumar who is coronavirus positive is struggling in his home at AG colony. The Oxygen level of the officer is now 84. I request you to arrange a bed for him in the hospital, the letter stated. As per an official statement, there are 39,498 active cases of COVID-19 in Bihar, while the death toll due to the infection has mounted to 1,722 in the last 24 hours on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

