NGT direction to Jal Shakti Ministry on groundwater extraction for swimming pools

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to consider the extent to which groundwater extraction can be allowed for swimming pools in water deficit areas.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said since drinking water is first priority, reckless extraction of groundwater to the determent of environment could not be allowed so that needy persons can access drinking water.

The NGT said that extraction of groundwater in water scarcity areas also affects the flow of the rivers and the potential for recharge of the groundwater sources. Thus, the supply and demand of groundwater were required to be balanced for sustainable development, it said.

''Ministry of Jal Shakti may consider the extent to which groundwater extraction can be allowed for swimming pools in water deficit areas, as per data available with it. The applicant is at liberty to make any further representation to the Ministry of Jal Shakti.'' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Neha Singh against reckless extraction of ground water for commercial purposes at the cost of causing further shortage of drinking water in violation of Sustainable Development Rules.

The petitioner referred to extraction of groundwater for swimming pools in over-exploited areas, in terms of groundwater and also made reference to swimming pools in the houses of film celebrities in Mumbai, based on media reports, annexed to the petition.

''Thereby, thousands of litres of the groundwater is used by such swimming pools, when a large number of people are deprived of drinking water,'' it said.

