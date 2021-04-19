Left Menu

NGT direction to Jal Shakti Ministry on groundwater extraction for swimming pools

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to consider the extent to which groundwater extraction can be allowed for swimming pools in water deficit areas.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said since drinking water is first priority, reckless extraction of groundwater to the determent of environment could not be allowed so that needy persons can access drinking water.The NGT said that extraction of groundwater in water scarcity areas also affects the flow of the rivers and the potential for recharge of the groundwater sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:37 IST
NGT direction to Jal Shakti Ministry on groundwater extraction for swimming pools

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to consider the extent to which groundwater extraction can be allowed for swimming pools in water deficit areas.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said since drinking water is first priority, reckless extraction of groundwater to the determent of environment could not be allowed so that needy persons can access drinking water.

The NGT said that extraction of groundwater in water scarcity areas also affects the flow of the rivers and the potential for recharge of the groundwater sources. Thus, the supply and demand of groundwater were required to be balanced for sustainable development, it said.

''Ministry of Jal Shakti may consider the extent to which groundwater extraction can be allowed for swimming pools in water deficit areas, as per data available with it. The applicant is at liberty to make any further representation to the Ministry of Jal Shakti.'' the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Neha Singh against reckless extraction of ground water for commercial purposes at the cost of causing further shortage of drinking water in violation of Sustainable Development Rules.

The petitioner referred to extraction of groundwater for swimming pools in over-exploited areas, in terms of groundwater and also made reference to swimming pools in the houses of film celebrities in Mumbai, based on media reports, annexed to the petition.

''Thereby, thousands of litres of the groundwater is used by such swimming pools, when a large number of people are deprived of drinking water,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ather setting up experience centre, begins delivery of models

Coimbatore Apr 19 PTI With surge in bookings, enquiries and test-ride requests, Ather Energy, the first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer in the country, is setting up an experience centre here.The company has started delivery of it...

FACTBOX-Some countries limit AstraZeneca vaccine use, U.S. pauses J&J shot

Some countries are restricting use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to certain age groups, or suspending use, after European and British regulators confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.Johnson Johnsons single-shot vaccine has al...

SC stays proceedings before Delhi HC in Amazon Future case

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the ongoing proceedings before the Delhi High Court in the case related to the amalgamation of Future Retail Ltd FRL with Reliance Retail.A bench of Justices R F Nariman, B R Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy posted t...

Caplin Steriles gets USFDA nod for an injection

Drug firm Caplin Point Laboratories on Monday said its arm Caplin Steriles has received final nod from the US health regulator for generic Milrinone Lactate injection, used for short-term intravenous treatment of patients with acute decompe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021