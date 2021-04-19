Left Menu

UK government looking at range of options on soccer Super League plans

Updated: 19-04-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's government is considering a range of options to stop the creation of a breakaway Super League of European soccer clubs in its proposed form and is not ruling anything out, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"We're considering a range of options ... We want to look at absolutely everything we can do, working with the football authorities, to make sure this doesn't go ahead in the way that is currently proposed," he told reporters.

"We are not looking to rule anything out at this stage."

