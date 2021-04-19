UK intervenes in Nvidia's takeover of ARM on national security grounds

UK intervenes in Nvidia's takeover of ARM on national security groundsReuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:55 IST
Britain said on Monday it would intervene in SoftBank's sale of chip designer ARM Holdings to U.S. group Nvidia on national security grounds.
Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Following careful consideration of the proposed takeover of ARM, I have today issued an intervention notice on national security grounds.
"As a next step and to help me gather the relevant information, the UK's independent competition authority will now prepare a report on the implications of the transaction, which will help inform any further decisions."
