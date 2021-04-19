Left Menu

Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:02 IST
Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. "Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID19, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi," said an AIIMS official.

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, Dr Singh had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'resist the temptation to look at the absolute number of vaccinations and focus on the percentage of the population vaccinated'.

In a letter to PM Modi, the senior Congress leader had also listed out suggestions for consideration 'in a spirit of constructive cooperation', that included publicizing firm orders for doses placed on different vaccine producers and allowing states more flexibility to plan vaccination roll-outs. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responded to the former PM's letter to PM Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country today and alleged that Congress-ruled slate governments were engaged in spreading doubts regarding the efficacy of the vaccines, thereby playing with the lives of the countrymen.

In a reply to former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh's letter listing out suggestions for consideration 'in a spirit of constructive cooperation', to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to 'resist the temptation to look at the absolute number of vaccinations and focus on the percentage of the population vaccinated', Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said history shall be kinder to him if his offer and valuable advice was followed by his party members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New direction needed: EU launches website for citizens to discuss its future

The European Union launched on Monday a website for citizens to debate the future of the 27-nation bloc as the exit of Britain, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of nationalism force the EU to reflect on how it wants to dev...

J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing halted at U.S. plant that had contamination issue

Production of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine at a U.S. manufacturing plant was halted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration while the agency investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. Emergent BioSol...

U.S. revokes license for Belarusian firms over human rights abuses

The United States on Monday revoked an authorization for certain transactions with nine sanctioned Belarusian state-owned enterprises over human rights violations and abuses in the country.This action is a further consequence of the Belarus...

TV stations won't break deals to broadcast Super League, says Spain's Mediapro

Television broadcasters wont break their contracts with UEFA and national leagues to join the breakaway European Super League project, the head of Spanish media company Mediapro told Reuters on Monday. Jaume Roures, whose company broadcasts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021