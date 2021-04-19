Left Menu

Delhi couple that misbehaved with cops for not wearing mask held

The couple that misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area on April 18, after they were stopped and asked the reason for not wearing face masks, has been arrested, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:54 IST
Delhi couple that misbehaved with cops for not wearing mask held
Pankaj Dutta, accused of misbehaving with the Delhi police. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The couple that misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area on April 18, after they were stopped and asked the reason for not wearing face masks, has been arrested, the police said. The husband was arrested on Sunday while the wife was arrested on Monday.

According to the police, the couple identified as Pankaj Dutta and Abha Yadav, resident of West Patel Nagar, who refused to wear masks and misbehaved with Police personnel during weekend curfew and further obstructed them in discharge of their duties, has been booked under multiple sections of Delhi Disaster Management Act. "We had face masks with us but we didn't wear them because we felt that it was not for a couple in a car," Pankaj Dutta told ANI.

"I feel suffocation and breathing problems when I wear mask. Logically, I thought that it was not needed in the car as I was with my husband only. My opinion is that people should wear in public places," Abha Yadav said. The couple misbehaved with the Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj on Sunday when stopped by the cops for not wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 curfew.

Pankaj and Abha -- were seen shouting and scolding at the police personnel after they were stopped for not wearing face masks inside their car. In a video shared by the Delhi Police, the woman can be heard saying,"...I have cleared UPSC..." listening to which one of the cops said since she has cleared UPSC, therefore, she should behave in a more responsible manner.

"Why should I wear a mask in my car? What if I have to kiss my husband," the woman was heard telling the cops. On April 7, the Delhi High Court had said a mask is compulsory even if a person is driving alone in a private vehicle. A car will be taken as a "public place", ruled the high court.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced a six-day-long lockdown in Delhi which will come into effect from Monday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU estimates 150,000 Russian troops near Ukraine's borders

The European Union is estimating that 150,000 Russian troops have already amassed for the biggest military buildup ever near Ukraines borders and that it will only take a spark to set off a confrontation. At the same time, EU foreign policy...

Supreme Court rejects lingering 2020 election challenge case

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not hear a case out of Pennsylvania related to the 2020 election, a case that had lingered while similar election challenges had already been rejected by the justices.The high court directed a lower ...

Startup India seed fund scheme to support domestic entrepreneurs, their business ideas: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed hope that the Startup India seed fund scheme would support domestic entrepreneurs and their business ideas that often cannot take off due to the absence of critical capital at ...

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 97.6% effective in real-world study

Russian scientists have found the Sputnik V vaccine 97.6 effective against COVID-19 in a real-world assessment based on data from 3.8 million people, Moscows Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.The new e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021