Late musician Wajid Khan's wife approaches HC for relief

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:22 IST
Late music composer Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh has approached the Bombay high court seeking a permanent injunction against Khan's brother Sajid and his mother to prevent them from creating any third party rights on the assets and properties he left behind.

In an order passed earlier this month, Justice Gautam Patel of the Bombay HC issued notices to Sajid Khan and his mother and directed them to file their replies to Kamalrukh's plea by April 21.

As per Kamalrukh's pleas, Wajid Khan had made his will in 2012 in which he named her and their children as the only beneficiaries of all his assets and properties.

She has sought that the will be ratified by the high court.

Besides the will probate petition, Kamalrukh also filed an application seeking interim reliefs including an order of permanent injunction restraining Wajid's mother and brother from alienating her or claiming third-party rights in the properties left behind by her late husband.

Wajid Khan died last year due to Covid-19 complications.

